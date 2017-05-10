Meet the tick-eating hens that Nova Scotians like to love, or hate
Guinea fowl can be annoyingly loud and they're not always bright, but they have one thing going for them right now in Nova Scotia - they eat ticks. That ability is gaining them some serious country credit at a time when there's concern that blacklegged ticks, which can carry Lyme disease, are popping up in the province.
