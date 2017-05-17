Meet the Steven James MacNeil running in the Nova Scotia election
Steven James MacNeil hopes the similarity of his name to that of Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil will help him as he campaigns door to door. Sometimes having a name that's awfully similar to that of Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil doesn't have its perks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|8 hr
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC