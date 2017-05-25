Maud Lewis painting goes for $36,800 at Consignor Art Auction
The Maud Lewis painting "Three Black Cats" is shown in a handout photo. For the second time in a month a Maude Lewis painting has been sold for five times a pre-auction estimate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|Thu
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|May 23
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC