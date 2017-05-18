Man faces charges after allegedly driving drunk with child in vehicle
Truro Police said they received a complaint from a resident just after 11 p.m. on Saturday about someone who was driving erratically and had nearly hit three telephone poles. Officers caught up with the vehicle at a business on Willow Street in Truro.
