Major ferry-service announcement set for Friday on P.E.I.
There is going to be a major announcement for the P.E.I.-Nova Scotia ferry service on Friday, The Guardian has learned. The speculation is that it's a new ferry, although no one with the federal government or Northumberland Ferries Ltd., which operates the ferry service, would comment on Wednesday.
