Lobster thefts: Three facing charges in $3M international fraud and theft case

A lengthy RCMP investigation into allegations of fraud and theft involving more than $3 million worth of lobster has led to charges against three Nova Scotia men. The Mounties say their investigation started in July 2015 when allegations arose that a man from Shag Harbour, N.S., had allegedly defrauded a Shelburne County lobster company of $175,000 during the previous fishing season.

