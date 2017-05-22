'Like a little tornado': Nesting season for endangered chimney swifts begins
The birds, which have just returned to the Maritimes from their wintering spots in South America, are spending the next couple of weeks looking for a place to build a nest. But before they pair off and find their own chimneys to nest in, they gather in flocks of hundreds and roost temporarily in so-called roosting chimneys.
