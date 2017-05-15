Liberals hold lead at midpoint of Nova Scotia election campaign
Stephen McNeil's Liberals are leading in the polls in Nova Scotia's provincial election. With two weeks to go in Nova Scotia's election campaign, Stephen McNeil's Liberals continue to hold a significant lead over their PC and NDP rivals and are on track to be the first government to secure a second consecutive majority in the province in nearly 30 years.
