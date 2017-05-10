Liberal cabinet minister Michel Samson loses riding to Tories

Liberal cabinet minister and longtime MLA Michel Samson has lost his riding - by just 20 votes - in a major upset in what was supposed to be a Liberal stronghold. Alana Paon, the Progressive Conservative candidate for the riding, won Cape Breton-Richmond with 3,336 votes to Samson's 3,316 votes, according to unofficial results from Elections Nova Scotia.

