Leaders press for votes on last day before British Columbia election

Christy Clark says British Columbia voters who want more jobs and no deficits will have a clear choice when they cast their ballots during Tuesday's provincial election. The Liberal leader is touting her party as the choice for young people who want to avoid a future of crippling provincial debt that she says would be inevitable under an NDP or Green government.

