Kentville man charged with child pornography offences pleads guilty to possession charge

A Kentville man will be sentenced in October after changing his plea to guilty to a charge of possessing child pornography videos. Michael Arthur Miller, 60, was present in Kentville provincial court on May 10, when he changed his plea to guilty.

