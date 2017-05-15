Karl Stefanovic, Jasmine Yarbrough and their mothers sit front row at MBFWA

He's not typically known as a fashionista, but that didn't stop Karl Stefanovic from putting on an amorous display with girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough as they sat front row at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia on Monday afternoon. Yarbrough, 33, a former model and shoe designer, clung onto the Today show host, 42, despite it being a family affair with their mothers, Jenny Stefanovic and Cheryl Yarbrough, and Yarbrough's sister Jade, sitting next to them.

