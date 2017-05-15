Karl Stefanovic, Jasmine Yarbrough and their mothers sit front row at MBFWA
He's not typically known as a fashionista, but that didn't stop Karl Stefanovic from putting on an amorous display with girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough as they sat front row at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia on Monday afternoon. Yarbrough, 33, a former model and shoe designer, clung onto the Today show host, 42, despite it being a family affair with their mothers, Jenny Stefanovic and Cheryl Yarbrough, and Yarbrough's sister Jade, sitting next to them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|20 hr
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC