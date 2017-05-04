Judge grants delay in trial of Calgar...

Judge grants delay in trial of Calgary couple charged in toddler son's death

An Alberta judge has agreed to delay the trial of a Calgary couple accused of causing their toddler's death after both parents agreed to waive their rights to a speedy trial. Jeromie and Jennifer Clark are charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life to their 14-month-old son John.

