Jane's Walk helps residents learn and...

Jane's Walk helps residents learn and explore Sydney

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Mary Dobson always wanted to learn more about the history of her community and that's just what she did on Saturday. The Sydney resident was among 30 people who attended this year's Jane's Walk, a citizen led urban walking tour inspired by the work of Jane Jacobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. 2 hr gorillaman 1
News Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo... May 5 300 Billion Debt eh 1
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Apr 26 Smokey 1
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) Apr 23 Sister 10
News Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to... Apr 22 near her riding eh 1
News Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May... Apr 19 myrna burton 1
Apr 18 James 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,404 • Total comments across all topics: 281,005,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC