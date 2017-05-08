Indian Brook man not guilty on two charges
Lance Colton Bernard, 24, was charged with break and enter, and assault with a weapon , which were alleged to have occurred July 12, 2015, in Louisbourg. After hearing the trial, Judge Ann Marie MacInnes said she was left with reasonable doubt as to exactly what occurred which meant such doubt would be weighed in favour of the accused.
Read more at Cape Breton Post.
