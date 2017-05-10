If public school students decided the election, Jamie Baillie would be premier
The votes are in from more than 18,000 Nova Scotia public school students who voted in a mock election today, and they've decided to hand Jamie Baillie's Progressive Conservatives a minority government. Students decided PCs should form a minority government with 25 seats and 36.4 per cent of the vote.
