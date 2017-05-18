High winds and rough seas cancel Marine Atlantic ferry service
The ferry service between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L., cancelled its crossings Saturday night and Sunday morning. Environment Canada said there's a storm warning in effect for the area.
