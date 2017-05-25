'Hemmorhaging' of doctors from Cape Breton must stop, physicians warn
Geriatric psychiatrist Dr. Jeanne Ferguson says the Nova Scotia Health Authority needs to do more to bring doctors to Cape Breton and keep them there. A group of doctors in Cape Breton is sounding the alarm over the "hemorrhaging" of specialists and physicians as news emerged Friday of six more doctors leaving the island.
