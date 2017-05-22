Healthy pets sometimes euthanized for...

Healthy pets sometimes euthanized for owners' convenience: veterinary groups

Animal advocates are calling for an end to the euthanization of healthy pets purely for their owners' convenience, a practice Canadian veterinarians acknowledge is an unfortunate fact of their profession. "Unfortunately in law, animals are considered a property so what happens to them is up to what the owner decides," said Dr. Eric Carnegy, owner and senior veterinarian at the Carnegy Animal Hospital in Halifax.

Nova Scotia

