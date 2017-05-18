Halifax council to consider comparing...

Halifax council to consider comparing their salaries to the average Nova Scotian

34 min ago Read more: CBC News

Deputy Mayor Steve Craig likes the idea of formulating council salaries based on wage growth in the local economy. Halifax regional council will consider a new formula for their own salary increases that looks to what Nova Scotians are making, instead of other municipalities across the country.

Nova Scotia

