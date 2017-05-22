Gloves come off as Nova Scotia election enters last week
From left to right, Nova Scotia's three main party leaders are Liberal Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Jamie Baillie, and New Democrat Gary Burrill. Nova Scotians will elect their next government on May 30. With just eight days to go until the Nova Scotia provincial election, the gloves are coming off - with the leaders of two of the major parties going after one another.
