Fort Mac: 'We had one job: get out safely' says Yarmouth man

Amid the raging flames, the smoke that blackened the sky, the danger, uncertainty and panic, one of the things that stands out most in the mind of Jordan Tibbo was the kindness. As Tibbo, who is from Yarmouth, N.S., thinks back to the day his family and tens of thousands of other people evacuated Fort McMurray - chased down by a relentless wildfire - he says people weren't just concerned about themselves, but about others too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.