Fort Mac: 'We had one job: get out safely' says Yarmouth man
Amid the raging flames, the smoke that blackened the sky, the danger, uncertainty and panic, one of the things that stands out most in the mind of Jordan Tibbo was the kindness. As Tibbo, who is from Yarmouth, N.S., thinks back to the day his family and tens of thousands of other people evacuated Fort McMurray - chased down by a relentless wildfire - he says people weren't just concerned about themselves, but about others too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC