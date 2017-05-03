Former Pictou County resident recalls...

Former Pictou County resident recalls the Fort Mac fire

That's what it felt like to drive back into Fort McMurray and see the damage that the forest fire caused last year. "It was a huge shock seeing the devastation and coming to terms with it as the new normal," said Erika Margeson, a former Pictou County resident who along with her husband Connor and five week old baby fled the flames.

