Former PC organizer to plead not guilty to convention assault charge: lawyer
The lawyer for Alan Hallman says the one-time organizer with Jason Kenney's Progressive Conservative leadership campaign intends to plead not guilty to an assault charge. Hallman was charged with common assault in March as the Alberta PC party held its leadership convention in downtown Calgary.
