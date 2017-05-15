First of two Maritime Link cables connect Newfoundland and Nova Scotia
The first of two cables was safely anchored at Point Aconi, N.S., completing the installation by Emera NL's subsea contractor, Nexans, S.A., using its specialized vessel, the Skagerrak. "This marks a significant milestone for the Maritime Link Project," Emera NL president Rick Janega said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC