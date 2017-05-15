First of two Maritime Link cables con...

First of two Maritime Link cables connect Newfoundland and Nova Scotia

The first of two cables was safely anchored at Point Aconi, N.S., completing the installation by Emera NL's subsea contractor, Nexans, S.A., using its specialized vessel, the Skagerrak. "This marks a significant milestone for the Maritime Link Project," Emera NL president Rick Janega said in a news release.

Nova Scotia

