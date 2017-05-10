Fire destroys pickup truck on Brickyard Road
The fire from a burning half-ton truck in the driveway at 32 Brickyard Road in Carleton Corner was so intense it scorched the siding on the nearby house. Fire destroyed a pickup truck on Brickyard Road in Carleton Corner just across the Annapolis River from Bridgetown, Friday, May 12.
