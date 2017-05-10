Fatal accident on Highway 217 in Rossway
A woman has died as the result of a single vehicle crash the evening of May 11 on Highway 217 in Rossway. TRURO, N.S. - Shortts Lake and area residents may have to wait a bit longer to find out the results of an Environmental Assessment regarding a request by the Lafarge Cement plant to burn used tires in its cement production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC