Downtown Truro fire forces nine people out of their homes

8 hrs ago

Nine adults, including one man who was sent to hospital for undisclosed injuries, were forced out of their homes by a fire last night. The Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency lodging for eight people, and additional services will be accessed today as needed.

Read more at Nova News Now.

