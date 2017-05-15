Downtown Truro fire forces nine people out of their homes
Nine adults, including one man who was sent to hospital for undisclosed injuries, were forced out of their homes by a fire last night. The Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency lodging for eight people, and additional services will be accessed today as needed.
