Defence will not call evidence in murder trial of Jimmy Melvin Jr.

The defence in Jimmy Melvin Jr.'s murder trial will not be calling evidence, the 13-member jury was told Monday as the case resumed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax. Melvin has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the Feb. 20, 2009 shooting death of Terry Marriott Jr. The jury is expected to return to court Wednesday at noon to hear closing arguments and Justice Jamie Campbell's instructions.

