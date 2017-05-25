Defence will not call evidence in murder trial of Jimmy Melvin Jr.
The defence in Jimmy Melvin Jr.'s murder trial will not be calling evidence, the 13-member jury was told Monday as the case resumed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax. Melvin has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the Feb. 20, 2009 shooting death of Terry Marriott Jr. The jury is expected to return to court Wednesday at noon to hear closing arguments and Justice Jamie Campbell's instructions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|May 23
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC