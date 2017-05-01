Charge withdrawn against man accused of July robbery at Kentville Ultramar
A North Kentville man accused of robbing the Ultramar convenience store in Kentville last July has had that charge against him withdrawn but has been sentenced on other property-related offences. Travis Wayne Arthur Riley, 26, was present in Kentville provincial court on May 1 when the Crown withdrew a charge of using violence in stealing property from the convenience store.
