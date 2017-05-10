Canadians officials ready for NAFTA r...

Canadians officials ready for NAFTA renegotiation talks with U.S.

The Trudeau government says it expects the Trump administration to quickly trigger the process that will lead to renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, now that a new U.S. trade representative has been confirmed. International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he'll likely get his first opportunity to meet face-to-face with Robert Lighthizer when the two attend an APEC minister's summit this week in Vietnam.

