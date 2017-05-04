Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting ...

Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active season for Atlantic Canada

There are 2 comments on the Truro Daily News story from 19 hrs ago, titled Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active season for Atlantic Canada. In it, Truro Daily News reports that:

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax is forecasting a more active storm season this year, mainly because the El NiA o weather pattern may be a little later in getting established in the Pacific Ocean off South America. Hurricane seasons tend to be quieter in El NiA o years and more active in La NiA a years - such as 2016.

uk-criticizes-us -leaks

Toronto, Canada

#1 14 hrs ago
... actually be in an El Nino by the time we reach the peak hurricane season," meteorologist Bob Robichaud of Environment Canada said.

"That's why we're expecting an above average season. If we're in an El Nino by then we would expect a fairly weak ... Comment?

uk-criticizes-us -leaks

Toronto, Canada

#2 14 hrs ago
Nova Scotia

