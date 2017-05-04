There are on the Truro Daily News story from 19 hrs ago, titled Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active season for Atlantic Canada. In it, Truro Daily News reports that:

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax is forecasting a more active storm season this year, mainly because the El NiA o weather pattern may be a little later in getting established in the Pacific Ocean off South America. Hurricane seasons tend to be quieter in El NiA o years and more active in La NiA a years - such as 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Truro Daily News.