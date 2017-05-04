Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active season for Atlantic Canada
The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax is forecasting a more active storm season this year, mainly because the El NiA o weather pattern may be a little later in getting established in the Pacific Ocean off South America. Hurricane seasons tend to be quieter in El NiA o years and more active in La NiA a years - such as 2016.
Toronto, Canada
#1 14 hrs ago
... actually be in an El Nino by the time we reach the peak hurricane season," meteorologist Bob Robichaud of Environment Canada said.
"That's why we're expecting an above average season. If we're in an El Nino by then we would expect a fairly weak ... Comment?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/capital-w...
Toronto, Canada
#2 14 hrs ago
