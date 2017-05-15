At risk birds coming to Nova Scotia chimneys
McGowan Lake Fish Hatchery in Caledonia is going to see a huge increase in population this weekend, when hundreds of at-risk chimney swifts will all roost in one chimney for the night. Amy-Lee Kouwenberg is co-ordinator with the Maritime Swiftwatch Program of Atlantic Bird Studies Canada, located in New Brunswick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|4 hr
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC