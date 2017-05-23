Ashish Choudhary arrested in Mira Roa...

Ashish Choudhary arrested in Mira Road call centre scam

A key aide of Sagar Thakkar, the alleged kingpin of the IRS scam -- which duped thousands of Americans of over USD 300 million by reaching them via call centres posing as US officials to extort money -- has been arrested from Delhi, Thane Police said on Tuesday. Ashish Choudhary, who worked closely with Thakkar and was on the run since the scam was busted in October last year, has been arrested from Delhi on Sunday, said a senior police inspector from Thane Crime Branch.

