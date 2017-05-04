Armed robbery reported at Jack's Place in Glace Bay on Wednesday
Cape Breton Regional Police have opened up an armed robbery investigation after a man robbed Jack's Place using a handgun late Wednesday night. The man was wearing a disguise when he entered the store on Union Street in Glace Bay at 11:55 p.m. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
