Armed robbery charges filed against f...

Armed robbery charges filed against four Glace bay men after an extensive investigation

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Four Glace Bay men are behind bars after being charged in connection with a string of armed robberies stretching from Glace Bay to Lower Sackville. All four made brief provincial court appearances in Sydney Thursday and were ordered remanded pending the outcome of bail hearings scheduled for Monday and June 8. The robbery spree began April 30 and ended May 20. It targeted two convenience stores, located in Glace Bay and Sydney, and three pharmacies located in Antigonish, Bible Hill and Lower Sackville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... 22 hr uk-criticizes-us-... 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) May 23 Christine 468
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May 17 Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. May 14 gorillaman 1
News Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo... May 5 300 Billion Debt eh 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC