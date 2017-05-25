Armed robbery charges filed against four Glace bay men after an extensive investigation
Four Glace Bay men are behind bars after being charged in connection with a string of armed robberies stretching from Glace Bay to Lower Sackville. All four made brief provincial court appearances in Sydney Thursday and were ordered remanded pending the outcome of bail hearings scheduled for Monday and June 8. The robbery spree began April 30 and ended May 20. It targeted two convenience stores, located in Glace Bay and Sydney, and three pharmacies located in Antigonish, Bible Hill and Lower Sackville.
