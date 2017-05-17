Armed robber steals drugs from Lower Sackville pharmacy
Around 6:30 p.m. a man entered a pharmacy on Cobequid Road, passed a note to the pharmacist asking for narcotics, and showed he had a handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants. After the pharmacist handed him drugs he ran from the store and got into a mid-size black car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|19 hr
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC