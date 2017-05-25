Archaeologist mourns upcoming loss of 'state-of-the-art' lab in Dartmouth

Unfortunately for human history buffs in Atlantic Canada, a decision by the previous federal government to scrap a "state-of-the-art" archaeology lab in Nova Scotia just won't go away, despite hopes that a change in government would bury it for good. In 2012, Parks Canada announced it would merge six archaeology labs from across the country into one, and consolidate their collections in a new facility in Gatineau, Que.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.