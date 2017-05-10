Among female voters, Lisa Raitt sees a path to victory in Conservative race
Lisa Raitt chose to enter the Conservative party leadership race after a kitchen-table conversation with family and friends in her hometown of Sydney, N.S. "The typical Conservative voter will go up to my counterparts, but who I get are the women over 60, and the moms and the younger single women who come up to talk to me about what's important to them," Raitt said in a roundtable interview with The Canadian Press. So as party members begin ranking their choices for leadership, with results to be announced on May 27, Raitt is focusing her energies on tracking down those women and encouraging them to vote for her.
