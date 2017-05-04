Alberta's top court dismisses all appeals in neighbour stabbing case
Alberta's highest court has dismissed all appeals in the case of a Calgary man who argued he was fending off an attempted sex assault when he stabbed his new neighbour 37 times. Rasberry admitted stabbing Kelloway after the two men and their wives had spent time drinking at a barbecue in 2013 but he said he acted in self-defence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|3 hr
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC