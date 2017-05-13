Africville church commemorated, 50 years after demolition

The memory of Seaview United Baptist Church is being celebrated in Halifax this week, half a century after it and the rest of Africville was demolished by the former City of Halifax in 1967. "The impact was on our parents and grandparents, you know? The older people more so than us," said Brenda C. Steed-Ross, one of the founders of the Africville Genealogy Society.

