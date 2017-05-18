Accused charged in two armed robberies.

Accused charged in two armed robberies.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cape Breton Post

A 58-year-old Sydney Mines woman will have a bail hearing Tuesday after being charged in connection with two armed robberies. Linda Darlene MacKinnon of King Street is charged with two counts of armed robbery , two counts of assault and single counts of uttering a threat and forcible entry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... Fri Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May 17 Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. May 14 gorillaman 1
News Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo... May 5 300 Billion Debt eh 1
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Apr 26 Smokey 1
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) Apr 23 Sister 10
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC