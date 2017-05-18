Accused charged in two armed robberies.
A 58-year-old Sydney Mines woman will have a bail hearing Tuesday after being charged in connection with two armed robberies. Linda Darlene MacKinnon of King Street is charged with two counts of armed robbery , two counts of assault and single counts of uttering a threat and forcible entry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|Fri
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC