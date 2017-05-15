74-year-old charged with stunting in ...

74-year-old charged with stunting in Pictou County

At 5 p.m. on May 14, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed a car travelling at a very high rate of speed while catching up to an unmarked police vehicle on Highway 104 in Pine Tree, Pictou County, according to a press release from the RCMP. The vehicle was clocked at 165 km/h in a 110 km/hr zone, 55 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

