2 people hospitalized after head-on collision near Barneys River
A man and woman have been taken to hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision near Barneys River on Saturday. Police said the two people were driving in a small car on Highway 104 on Saturday morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
