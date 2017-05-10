10 crucial ridings to watch on Nova S...

10 crucial ridings to watch on Nova Scotia election night

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Some of the candidates running in battleground ridings are: Tory Matt Whitman , Liberal Ben Jessome , New Democrat Paul McGuinness , Liberal Vernon Oickle , PC candidate Kim Masland and New Democrat John Davis . With less than a week to go until Nova Scotians head to the polls, the latest projections show the Liberals teetering on the edge of a majority government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) 22 hr Christine 468
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May 17 Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. May 14 gorillaman 1
News Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo... May 5 300 Billion Debt eh 1
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Apr 26 Smokey 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,618 • Total comments across all topics: 281,240,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC