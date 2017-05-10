10 crucial ridings to watch on Nova Scotia election night

Some of the candidates running in battleground ridings are: Tory Matt Whitman , Liberal Ben Jessome , New Democrat Paul McGuinness , Liberal Vernon Oickle , PC candidate Kim Masland and New Democrat John Davis . With less than a week to go until Nova Scotians head to the polls, the latest projections show the Liberals teetering on the edge of a majority government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.