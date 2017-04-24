Wurtsmith toxic chemical plumes expan...

Wurtsmith toxic chemical plumes expand south of Au Sable River

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The latest testing for toxic fluorocarbons seeping through the Oscoda groundwater indicates pollution from Wurtsmith Air Force Base has moved south of the Au Sable River and east of Van Etten Creek -- two waterways previously thought of as natural buffers. A well near Oscoda High School has also tested positive for chemical concentrations above a federal health advisory level, marking the second time that pollution from the former Air Force Base has exceeded the federal threshold in a local residential well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) Sun Sister 10
News Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to... Apr 22 near her riding eh 1
News Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May... Apr 19 myrna burton 1
Apr 18 James 1
News Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in... Apr 16 other thieves 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC