Wurtsmith toxic chemical plumes expand south of Au Sable River
The latest testing for toxic fluorocarbons seeping through the Oscoda groundwater indicates pollution from Wurtsmith Air Force Base has moved south of the Au Sable River and east of Van Etten Creek -- two waterways previously thought of as natural buffers. A well near Oscoda High School has also tested positive for chemical concentrations above a federal health advisory level, marking the second time that pollution from the former Air Force Base has exceeded the federal threshold in a local residential well.
