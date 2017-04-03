Wine bus expands season starting June 1
The now-iconic Wolfville Magic Winery Bus attracted more visitors to the Annapolis Valley and had an increased economic impact on the region last year. Recognized for its innovation and celebrated as a top tourism destination experience in Atlantic Canada, the economic impact of the winery bus grew 53 per cent in 2016 to $1.4 million.
