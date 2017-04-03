Update on Wolfville hazardous package
Police were called to a home on Parkview Ave. at approximately noon after a citizen received a suspicious package in the mail. Officers attended and set up a safety perimeter around the home, according to Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Mar 31
|Yea
|9
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC