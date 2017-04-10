Two Cape Breton men to return to court on assault charges

Jacob Blair Rudderham, 21, of Point Edward, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon , assault causing bodily harm, forcible entry, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and three counts of breaching court orders. Rudderham, who is under remand, will now appear in provincial court in Sydney May 3 to enter pleas on the charges.

