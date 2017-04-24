Tufts Cove in Dartmouth in line for some Liberal 'sprucing up' money
North Dartmouth MLA and Community Services Minister Joanne Bernard says she makes no apology for "bringing things to Dartmouth North." The Liberal government is spending $250,000 to help low-income homeowners in the Dartmouth community of Tufts Cove improve their homes and yards.
